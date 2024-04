Share:













Group DF International together with Hyundai Engineering Co. Limited will build an chemical industrial park in the city of Rivne.

This is stated in the message of Group DF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 12, 2024, in Vienna (Austria), Dmytro Firtash, the founder and chairman of Group DF, and the executive director of Hyundai Engineering Hyeon-Sung Hong signed an agreement that launched this project.

"I am sure that the strategic document signed today is very important for the future recovery of Ukraine. This project is capable of changing the role of Ukrainian chemistry and the Ukrainian economy on the industrial map of the EU. The company with which we are starting to work has tremendous experience and expertise in the field of designing and building industrial facilities. The new strategic business alliance can provide good synergy. I am sure that it is the big Ukrainian business that will lead the renewed recovery of the country's economy. And we already understand our role well: in cooperation with Hyundai, we will be in the fairway of the recovery of Ukrainian chemistry," said Group DF International CEO Robert Shetler-Jones.

It is noted that the large-scale project envisages the construction of plants for the production of "environmentally clean" ammonia, nitrogen fertilizers and other derived chemical products, and also includes the creation of the first hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Ukraine based on renewable sources of electricity.

"Our countries have a very similar experience. 70 years ago, our economy was destroyed due to the war, and we were rebuilding it. From our experience, we know that it is very important to rebuild infrastructure and industrial facilities. Therefore, we believe that the cooperation between our companies has a symbolic importance. We hope that our practical experience in the design and construction of large industrial facilities in the EU and Asia will be useful in Ukraine as well," Hyeon-Sung Hong emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Group DF International and Hyundai Engineering began cooperation in the field of chemistry.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.