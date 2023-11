Group DF International GmbH has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Engineering.

This is stated in the message of Group DF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for the cooperation of the parties through the creation of joint investment projects in the field of fertilizer production both on the territory of Ukraine and in other jurisdictions. In particular, we are talking about plans for the joint implementation of projects related to the construction of new and reconstruction of existing chemical plants belonging to the Group.

"The parties show a particular interest in cooperation in the projects of construction of new and/or reconstruction of existing chemical plants/fertilizer plants operated by Group DF," the document states.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the parties will faithfully cooperate and make all necessary efforts to achieve the common goal of restoring Ukraine.

Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd is a world-renowned engineering, procurement and construction contractor for oil and gas processing plants, including fertilizer and chemical plants.

"Group DF is forming a strategy for the recovery of the chemical industry in post-war Ukraine and plans to ensure the delayed demand from the agricultural sector of Ukraine. With the support and cooperation of Hyundai Engineering Co, we will contribute to the revival of the Ukrainian economy and the strengthening of the chemical industry. The group is also considering multifaceted cooperation with Hyundai Engineering Co in projects to restore and expand logistics infrastructure," said Group DF International CEO Robert Shetler-Jones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Group DF took 7th place among the largest private companies that support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.