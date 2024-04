Share:













Farmak (Kyiv), a large manufacturer of medicines, has bought the Polish pharmaceutical company Symphar.

This is stated in the message of Farmak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 27, 2024, Farmak's international office successfully completed its acquisition of Symphar, becoming the 100% owner of a Polish pharmaceutical company. This acquisition is part of Farmak's international expansion strategy. The deal is the next step after last year's acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It increases Farmak's market share and strengthens its position in the segments of diabetes, nervous system and women's health in the EU," the statement said.

Symphar is a Polish pharmaceutical marketing company with an office in Warsaw, it works with more than 50 products in the fields of diabetology, gynecology, psychiatry and neurology.

In 2023, Symphar received income of more than EUR 22 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Farmak has two plants in Kyiv and in Shostka, Sumy Region.

The company's products are exported to more than 50 countries.

Farmak is controlled by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Filia Zhebrovska.