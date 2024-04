Share:













Ukraine has opened an embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 10, as part of a tour of the countries of the African continent, the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh paid a visit to the DR Congo in order to participate in the ceremony of official opening of the activities of the Ukrainian Embassy in Kinshasa.

"The opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic institution in Kinshasa and the recent opening of the Honorary Consulate of the DRC in Uzhhorod are evidence of the interest of our countries in intensifying bilateral cooperation at all levels," Subkh said.

Subkh conveyed the personal message of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to the head of the Foreign Ministry of the DR Congo and invited Kinshasa to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

The Foreign Ministry notes that the opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in DR Congo took place as part of the execution of the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic presence on the African continent.

In the near future, it is planned to open diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in five countries of Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy wants to attract China, India, the countries of Africa and Latin America to the Formula for Peace.