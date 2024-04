Share:













Ukraine has opened an embassy in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 11, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh, as part of a tour of African countries, made a working visit to Abidjan to officially open the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

"The opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Côte d'Ivoire, a country that is rightly considered one of the leaders in the West African region, is explained, first of all, by our desire to intensify comprehensive cooperation with Ivorian partners," Subkh said.

Subkh expressed gratitude to the Ivorian side for maintaining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which it has consistently demonstrated since 2014.

The Ukrainian side also informed the Ivorian side on the process of preparing for the Global Peace Summit, Subkh expressed hope for the participation of the President of Côte d'Ivoire in the Summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Ukraine opened an embassy in DR Congo.

In the near future, it is planned to open diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in four more countries of Africa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to bring China, India, Africa and Latin America to the Formula for Peace.