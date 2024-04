Share:













Starting from mid-March, the daily volume of electricity imports by the state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine (JSC ECU) increased by an average of 2 times.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"ECU increases electricity imports from the EU, compensating for losses in the Ukrainian power system due to enemy attacks. Starting from mid-March, the daily import volume by the state trader has increased by an average of 2 times. ECU continues to import electricity from Slovakia and Romania, and in March also started supplying electricity from Hungary," the message reads.

It is noted that the ECU is currently the second largest importer of electricity to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Ukraine doubled its electricity imports.

At the same time, the D.Trading company, which is part of the structure of the DTEK group, imported 73,000 MWh of electricity in March, which is 46% of the total import.

In August 2022, the ECU started commercial activities.

On June 28, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Energy to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine joint-stock company.

The ECU JSC is a multi-disciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations of purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates on the domestic and foreign markets of energy resources.

100% of the company's shares belong to the state.