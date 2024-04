Share:













The head of the Come Back Alive Foundation, Taras Chmut, is in favor of mobilizing 20-year-olds into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In my opinion, mobilization should take place from the age of 20. We have lost too much time. If we want to survive as a country, we must return to the war in the face, accept it as a reality and start doing something about it. Because otherwise it is all in vain. All these "hundreds of thousands of people who were killed, who are maimed and dying today, it's all in vain. We are wasting time, we are an inefficient country. An inefficient country will not defeat a totalitarian country that has another 150 million people and huge funds," Chmut said.

He added that although the audit of reserves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being conducted, "we will not find internal reserves to complete the units at least to the level of 80% in order to carry out a normal rotation of those who are fighting, not to mention demobilization.

He also said that he is thinking about lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25.

"25 years is ok. But it's too late. We have to make unpopular decisions, or we will face bigger problems in the future," the head of the Come Back Alive Foundation is confident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 9281 on lowering the age limit for citizens to be on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25. The President did not sign the lowering of the age of mobilization for 9 months - from June 2023.