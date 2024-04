US will provide Ukrainian farmers with corn seeds for spring sowing for free

Within the framework of the AGRI-Ukraine initiative, the U.S. government will provide Ukrainian agricultural producers from 10 regions with corn seeds of the Dekalb brand from Bayer for the spring sowing campaign of 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a total of 15,756 sown seed units will be donated to farmers through the USAID AGRO program.

At the same time, each participant will be able to receive up to 25 sown units for agriculture, which will be enough for sowing 25 hectares.

Assistance will be provided to farmers of frontline and affected territories of the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February, sowing of spring crops started in Ukraine.