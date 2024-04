Generators and means for combating drones. Lithuania hands over new aid package to Ukraine

Lithuania has handed over to Ukraine anti-drone systems, generators and folding beds for the Ukrainian army.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

"Lithuania supports Ukraine continuously. We help Ukraine with everything we can and are looking for ways to increase our assistance. The weapons and equipment supplied by us and our allies make a decisive contribution to Ukraine's struggle for freedom," said Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasciunas.

The agency notes that in response to Ukraine's request, Lithuania has already supplied 155-millimeter ammunition, M577 armored personnel carriers, drone protection systems, winter equipment and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothes, thousands of cartridges for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as a remote RISE-1 explosion system.

"Lithuania's support to Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to EUR 1 billion. Lithuania provided about EUR 610 million in military assistance to Ukraine. This year, about EUR 84 million has already been provided, and the goal is to maintain such a dynamic of support," the agency said.

Recall that Lithuania will provide Ukraine with equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities. It will be removed from Lithuanian power plants, which are currently inactive.