During the two years of full-scale invasion, the russian army increased by 15%.

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has announced this, Business Insider reports.

Over the past year, there have been more russian troops on the front lines: from 360,000 to 470,000. At the same time, the russians continue to suffer losses. Raising conscription age from 27 to 30 years helped the russians increase the army. In subsequent years, this change will allow russia to expand the number of available military conscripts by 2 million.

"Overall, Russia is on track to command the largest army on the continent. Regardless of the end of the war in Ukraine, Russia will be more deadly and more angry in the West than during the invasion," the American general said.

He stressed that without U.S. support, Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and ammunition for air defense. Therefore, he called for continued support to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a massive attack by the aggressor state of russia on the night of April 11, called on Western countries to provide air defense systems and other military assistance.