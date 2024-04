Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an agreement with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on security cooperation and long-term support.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. A strong document certifying Finland's readiness to continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," he said.

The document suggests that Finland will provide long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine, as well as deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the political, financial, humanitarian areas and in the direction of reforms.

Finland will help Ukraine rebuild the energy sector, assess environmental damage, strengthen the protection of the border and critical infrastructure, and treat the Ukrainian military.

According to the Office of the President, the agreement also shows support for the future membership of Ukraine in the EU and NATO from Finland.

Zelenskyy thanked Stubb for the new, 23rd package of assistance to our country worth EUR 188 million. Thus, the total amount of support that Finland has provided since the beginning of the full-scale aggression has approached EUR 2 billion.

In addition, Finland is preparing a four-year plan to support Ukraine, the budget for development and reconstruction is EUR 290 million.

The agreement has been in place for ten years and strengthens Ukraine's support and protection on the way to NATO and EU membership.

The agreement with Finland was signed to implement the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023, which was joined by 32 states in total, Ukraine has already concluded eight bilateral security agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine signed security guarantees agreements with the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands.