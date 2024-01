Shmyhal states that he agrees with Fico that Slovakia will support allocation of EUR 50 billion by EU to Ukrai

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that he agreed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Slovakia will support the European Union's allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine, and that the Slovak government will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses.

Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We just finished a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. Agreements were reached on a number of issues and we have concrete agreements. The Slovak government will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses. We will cooperate on the issue of supplies from the Slovak company of equipment for the construction of defense borders. Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine from the European Union," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that Fico assured him of full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations.

Shmyhal also said that following the meeting with Fico, they signed a joint statement that will strengthen bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect.

In particular, according to Shmyhal, with this statement, they confirmed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, noted Slovakia's firm and consistent support for the European integration of Ukraine.

Fico also expressed his support for the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement.

They also emphasized the importance of Slovakia's participation in the recovery of Ukraine and the appointment of the Vice Prime Minister for Slovakia's recovery, sustainability and knowledge economy plan.

In addition, the parties confirmed the importance of Slovakia's participation in the humanitarian demining of Ukraine, noted the importance of joint efforts to ensure global food security, increase the transit potential for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The statement also emphasized the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal and Fico met today, January 24, in Uzhhorod to discuss bilateral relations and Slovakia's support for European initiatives.

Earlier, Shmyhal announced that he plans to meet with Fico in the coming weeks to discuss all urgent issues and remove possible obstacles on the way to the allocation of EUR 50 billion by the European Union to Ukraine.

In January, Fico expressed support for Hungary's decision to veto the allocation of EUR 50 billion from the EU budget to help Ukraine.