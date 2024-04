Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada supported the postponement of the decision on demobilization by voting to remove the relevant provision from the law on mobilization.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The amendment in which there was a rule on demobilization was passed by 227 (votes). That is, this provision has been completely removed from the law (about 36 months and decision of the Staff)," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

On the eve of the consideration of the bill in the session hall, it became known that the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence excluded the provisions on the demobilization of the military from the bill on mobilization, and they want to adopt it as a separate law.

This decision was made by the committee after the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi initiated the exclusion of demobilization issues from the bill on mobilization, because the ongoing aggression of russia against Ukraine requires improvement of the issues of military service and mobilization.