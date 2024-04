Share:













Ukraine will be able to become a member of NATO only after the end of the war. However, according to U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, this is a "moving process." Asked about the timetable for Ukraine's entry into the Alliance after the recent statement by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Miller emphasized that "Nothing has changed regarding the approval of the timetable. It still depends on the end of the war."

"Ultimately, this is a process that will continue after this conflict ends," he added.

Miller noted that Washington's position on this issue has already been expressed and remains unchanged.

In addition, he reminded that the issue regarding Ukraine was discussed at the last NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels last week, as well as during the meeting between the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of this year, it became known that Sweden, which recently became a member of NATO, will deploy almost a thousand soldiers in Latvia to protect the eastern flank of the Alliance.

NATO also increased the number of rapid response forces to 300,000 servicemen.