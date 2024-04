Share:













The Center for Countering Disinformation has said that the issue of mobilizing women in Ukraine is not currently on the agenda and is not being considered.

This follows from a statement by the Center for Countering Disinformation on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that information is now actively circulating that they are going to amend the legislation on the mobilization of women in Ukraine.

"The Center stresses that no law relating to mobilization provides for the mobilization of women. So the information spread is fake. The issue of mobilizing women today is not relevant and is not considered by the authorities," the message says.

It is noted that at the moment women can voluntarily mobilize to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, nothing more is planned.

The Center for Countering Disinformation urged citizens to trust only verified sources of information.

Earlier, the gender adviser to the commander of the Ground Forces Oksana Hryhorieva in an interview with The Times said that Ukraine should prepare for the mobilization of women in the coming years.

"Like Israel, we have to be prepared for that, which means we have to train men and women to be ready for war," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence completed the consideration of all 4,294 amendments to the government’s bill on mobilization and recommended that the Rada adopt the bill on mobilization in the second reading.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Members of the Verkhovna Rada, who are slow to adopt the government's mobilization bill and are trying to remove all norms that cause public outcry from it.