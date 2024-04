Share:













Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of defense materials.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, we signed a framework agreement with the British government on cooperation in the field of defense materials," he said.

On the part of British partners, the agreement, which was concluded during the Conference of British-Ukrainian Defence Cooperation in Kyiv, was signed by the Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands.

Umierov noted that the new agreement will be an effective mechanism for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the military field, it opens the way to providing even more support from the UK, attracting the most progressive British technologies for the defense of Ukraine.

The Minister also called on representatives of British companies - participants of the forum to invest in Ukraine, create joint ventures here for a joint future victory.

In turn, according to the Ministry of Defense, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn noted that it was the UK that became the first country to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, and it was British defense companies that became the first to open their offices in Ukraine after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.

"Our partnership is developing and today we are one step closer to the fact that British manufacturers are also the first to start producing their weapons in Ukraine," Kamyshyn said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron coordinated steps to find and deliver additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.