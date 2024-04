Satellite images of consequences of drone attack on russian aircraft factory in Borisoglebsk appeared

Satellite images showing the consequences of the attack on the aircraft factory in the city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, of the aggressor state of the russian federation, have appeared. They recorded damage to one of the buildings on the plant's territory.

The pictures were published by the Schemes program (a Radio Svoboda project).

Thus, the Planet Labs satellite recorded damage to the building of the 711th aviation plant in the city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. It is indicated that the specified plant is located more than 300 km from the border of territories controlled by Ukraine.

The picture shows the damage to one of the buildings on the territory of the plant.

Aircraft factory in Borisoglebsk of the russian federation after the attack. Photo: Schemes

Aircraft factory in Borisoglebsk of the russian federation before the attack. Photo: Schemes

It will be recalled that on April 9, the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukraine struck an aircraft factory in the russian city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, with drones. It was previously indicated that it was possible to damage the production capacity of the plant.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state of russia traditionally declared that "russian air defense shot down all targets, the attack was repelled."