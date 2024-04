Share:













Copied



Ukraine has carried out drone strikes on an aircraft factory in the russian city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. According to preliminary information, it was possible to damage the production facilities of the plant.

This was announced by a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Radio Liberty on Tuesday, April 9.

"Yes, the aircraft factory. This is what we can ascertain from various sources. There was a rumble - we can also confirm it. We will not reveal the details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the enterprise were affected," Yusov said.

The aggressor state of russia has traditionally declared that "russian anti-aircraft defense shot down all targets, the attack was repulsed."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 7, the Serpukhov missile ship was disabled on the territory of the russian naval base in the city of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Oblast of russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are also behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.

In addition, on March 16, drones attacked two oil refineries in the Samara Oblast of russia, after which fires broke out at the enterprises.