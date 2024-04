Share:













The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed more than 9,000 drones of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 9,000 russian UAVs. Every night, russia launches drones all over Ukraine to hit civilian infrastructure objects. Effective air defense = Ukrainian lives saved," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, April 10, russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of two types and Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed 14 attack drones.

We will remind you that on April 1, the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed a russian Forpost type drone over the Black Sea, which is one of the enemy's most expensive UAVs.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers in the southern direction are actively using reconnaissance drones, as they need to compensate for the lack of A-50 long-range radar reconnaissance aircraft in the air.