Stocks of Patriot systems in Germany are almost exhausted. It is necessary to check the availability of all Patriot systems in Europe and the world.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, stated this, the German TV channel NTV reported on Tuesday, April 9.

Baerbock noted that she hopes for the results of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Group of Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan). According to her, later it will become clear which countries will be able to provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities.

"Russia wants to bomb the city of Kharkiv, so we have to do more. Unfortunately, the stocks of our own Patriot systems are now almost exhausted," Baerbock said.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that a review of all Patriot systems in Europe and the world is needed to see from where they can be quickly delivered to Ukraine. Baerbock hopes that additional information on this will be released following the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to completely close the country.

On April 7, Zelenskyy emphasized that the situation in Kharkiv is very difficult, and the authorities are looking for opportunities to provide the city with more sky protection.

On April 8, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, coordinated steps to find and deliver additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.