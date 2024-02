Share:













Copied



Ukraine plans to create a new export route along the Danube River bypassing the border with Poland.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine / Minister of Community, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Our plans for this year are to remove all artificial obstacles for exporters. And we are working on improving internal logistics. We plan to transport containers through the upper Danube, as Romania is more predictable than the Polish border," Kubrakov is quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

According to him, the new additional route through the Danube River is designed to increase Ukrainian exports to the level that was at the beginning of the war.

"And although many exporters prefer the Black Sea because of its low cost, the volumes through the Danube for Ukraine still amount to 1.2-1.8 million tons per month," Kubrakov noted.

The route will run from one of the Ukrainian ports to Constanta in Romania and the Danube ports in Germany.

It is noted that after Russia last year withdrew from an agreement supported by the UN and Turkey to create a safe grain corridor in the Black Sea, the Danube became a priority route for supplies from Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company is launching an alternative logistics route from Ukraine to the European Union.

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company also built a second large-tonnage SLG barge.