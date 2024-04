Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to keep Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; the enemy does not control it.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The statement of the member of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council that the russians entered the village of Robotyne as a result of assaults and actually took a position there is not true," the Defense Forces said.

The military emphasized that in the area of responsibility of the 65th separate mechanized brigade, which defends Robotyne, there are regular clashes with the russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which enter the village and try to gain a foothold there. But they are not successful.

At the same time, enemy attacks are repelled on the approaches to the village with the help of artillery, and scattered groups of invaders are destroyed with strike drones and mortars.

"Today, this settlement is held by the fighters of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Therefore, the enemy does not control it," the military emphasized.

The Defense Forces of the South called on citizens and media representatives not to rely on the pseudo-expert opinions of those who are not directly related to combat work and do not know the operational environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the russian troops on April 8 increased by 850 to 449,250 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 23 tanks, 45 armored combat vehicles and 30 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, on April 9, 66 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupation army were recorded.