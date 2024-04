Share:













During the current day, April 9, there were 66 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupation army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 73 air strikes, carried out 81 MLRS attacks at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of the population center of Potykhonove, Kharkiv Region and the city of Kharkiv. About 20 settlements, including Karpovychi, Semenivka, Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv Region, were under artillery and mortar fire of the enemy; Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Sumy Region; Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiansk axis, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region, and Andriivka, Luhansk Region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske, Luhansk Region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Luhansk Region; Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar shelling, among them Nevske, Luhansk Region and Terny¸ Yampolivka, Torske, Zarichne, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements Spirne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, and Druzhba, Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiivka axis, our defenders repelled 6 attacks in the area of the settlement of Umanske, Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Netailove, Donetsk Region. About 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka, Donetsk Region, were under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, east of Vodiane, Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 20 times. More than 10 settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar, Donetsk Region, came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

On the Orikhove axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the districts of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. About 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynyvka, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky, Zaporizhia Region, were under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, 1 attack was carried out on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson Region. More than 15 settlements, including Beryslav, Ivanivka, Krynky, and Novotiahynka, Kherson Region, were under artillery and mortar attacks.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel and 3 means of anti-aircraft defense of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on April 8 increased by 850 to 449,250 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 23 tanks, 45 armored fighting vehicles and 30 artillery systems.