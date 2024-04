Share:













In January-September 2023, the parent company of the Naftogaz group, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, earned UAH 15.29 billion in net profit, while the company suffered a loss in the amount of UAH 69.361 billion for the same period last year.

This is stated in the financial statements of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 9 months Naftogaz increased its revenue by 3.1%, or by UAH 4.9 billion, to UAH 165.6 billion compared to the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz earned UAH 6.6 billion in profit in the first half of the year.

Naftogaz ended 2022 with a loss of UAH 79 billion.