In January-June 2023, the parent company of the Naftogaz group, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, received UAH 6.675 billion of net profit, while for the same period last year the company received a net loss of UAH 57.2 billion.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the consolidated operating profit of Naftogaz Group in the 1st half of 2023 amounted to UAH 14 billion, while for the same period last year the Group had a consolidated operating loss of UAH 55.3 billion.

Also, for the six months of 2023, Naftogaz reduced net income by 10.3%, or by UAH 13 billion to UAH 111.9 billion.

“The main focus of the group, which has not shown profit, is the gas sales segment. The negative result is a consequence of the supply of natural gas to consumers within the framework of special obligations at prices established by the state. Significant improvements in the group's financial results were achieved due to effective work with receivables and the settlement of the issue of unauthorized gas extraction," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2023, the parent company of the Naftogaz group, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, received UAH 7.7 billion of net profit, while for the same period last year the company received a net loss of UAH 24.6 billion.