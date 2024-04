Share:













The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Law Enforcement proposes to reduce the fine for violation of mobilization from UAH 150,000-204,000 to UAH 17,000-25,000 in the government bill No. 10379.

This is stated in the committee's conclusion, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, it is proposed to punish violations of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization in a special period (in particular, during martial law) with a fine from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

For officials of state authorities, local self-government bodies, legal entities and public associations, the fine will be from 2,000 to 3,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500).

It is proposed that for violations by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists of the rules of military accounting in a special period (in particular, during martial law), they should be fined from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Rada to fine citizens from UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000 for violating the legislation on mobilization.