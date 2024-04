Share:













The russian army decided to simulate a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and tried to blame it on the Ukrainian defenders.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported this on the air of the telethon.

He said that now there is a new wave of provocations from russia regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. There is nothing new in this. The purpose of such provocations is to accuse Ukraine.

Yusov reminded that it was the russians who occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP and stationed troops and equipment there, mined the territory of the station, and regularly launch attack drones there.

"Today (russia - ed.) decided with the help of FPV drones to simulate shelling allegedly from Ukraine. Ukraine's position is clear - we do not take any actions or provocations on nuclear facilities. The aggressor must leave the nuclear plant," added the representative of the Defense Intelligence

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spoke about the consequences of the drone attack on the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

We will remind, on April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Defense Intelligence stressed that Ukraine was not involved in the April 7 drone explosion at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region). At the same time, russian strikes, in particular, simulated strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a well-known and constant practice of the occupiers.