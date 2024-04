Share:













The damage to the natural environment caused by the russian army is already measured in trillions of hryvnias, and it may take decades to eliminate its consequences.

This was stated during the hearings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management by deputy head of the Committee, Olena Kryvoruchkina, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It may take years or even decades for the environment to recover from the effects of war. Explosions, fires, and the destruction of buildings release heavy metals, toxic gases, and particulate matter into the environment. There is an inextricable link between environmental protection and civilian protection. A safe environment is the key to public safety," Olena Kryvoruchkina emphasized.

At the same time, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's Ecocommittee noted that reconstruction should be done now, without waiting for the end of the war.

"Green recovery is the basis of Ukraine's reconstruction strategy. The basis of recovery is compliance with environmental legislation, in particular with regard to strategic environmental assessment of plans and programs and assessment of the environmental impact of planned activities in order to take into account environmental priorities when planning development and recovery in Ukraine," the MP summarized.

As previously reported, the needs for the reconstruction of Ukraine already amount to almost USD 486 billion, which is approximately 2.8 times higher than the nominal GDP of Ukraine for 2023. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.