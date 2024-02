Share:













The needs for the reconstruction of Ukraine are already almost USD 486 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The needs for the reconstruction of Ukraine are already almost USD 486 billion. Of these, USD 15 billion needs to be spent on a quick recovery. These are the results of the third damage and recovery needs assessment for Ukraine (RDNA3) conducted by the Government in conjunction with the World Bank. Over the past year, the need for reconstruction has continued to grow. Especially in the housing sector, where due to the actions of the enemy, 10% of the entire housing fund is destroyed or damaged. The total economic, social and other losses of Ukraine at the end of 2023 amount to almost USD 499 billion," he said.

During the presentation of the third damage and recovery needs assessment for Ukraine, Shmyhal noted that the sectors of trade and industry, agriculture, energy and transport were most affected.

The Prime Minister stressed that the main resource for the restoration of Ukraine should be the confiscation of frozen russian assets.

"We must start this process this year. The use of income from assets of the Russian Federation is considered a possible interim decision that does not eliminate the need for complete confiscation," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, attracting and channeling USD 15 billion in rapid recovery will generate another approximately USD 5.5 billion in private investment.

"We expect to attract foreign investment, not waiting for the end of the war, but now. Priority industries have been designated. These are the military-industrial complex, energy, construction, agricultural sector, natural resources, digital technologies, IT sector. Each of these industries will provide products with a high proportion of value added. And this will work for our economic sustainability," the head of government emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that the results of the RDNA3 will contribute to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility program, which is agreed by the European Parliament and the EU Council and provides for the allocation of EUR 50 billion over four years.

In addition, Ukraine is counting on macro-financial support from the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first damage and recovery needs assessment for Ukraine (RDNA) was carried out as of June 2022 and it showed a figure of USD 349 billion of needs.

As of March 2023, according to World Bank estimates, the amount for the economic recovery of Ukraine increased to USD 411 billion.