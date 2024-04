Share:













In the afternoon of April 8, there was a surplus of electricity in the power system of Ukraine, its excess was transferred to Poland in the total volume of 699 MWh.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Also, due to sunny weather and, accordingly, the active production of electricity from the solar power plants (SPPs), the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources in the total amount of 8,531 MWh. In the peak hours of consumption in the evening, for two hours at the request of the transmission system operator, an emergency supply of electricity from Poland, Romania and Slovakia took place. A total of 800 MWh. The power system of Ukraine is stable and balanced," the message reads.

The import of electricity in the amount of 1,781 MWh is forecast for the current day, and the export of electricity is also expected - up to 345 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for the export of electricity from Ukraine and Moldova from 400 MW to 550 MW per hour.