The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for the export of electricity from Ukraine and Moldova from 400 MW to 550 MW per hour.

This follows from a statement by the board chairperson of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, posted on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since March 1, the maximum export limit of Ukrainian electricity from Ukraine and Moldova to the EU countries has been increased to 550 MW per hour. This decision was made today by the operators of the energy systems of continental Europe ENTSO-E, increasing the export capacity of interstate interconnectors by 150 MW. This capacity is equal to the work of one additional unit of the thermal power plant," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was completely completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.