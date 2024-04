Every fifth Pole will flee from Poland if war breaks out. Only 11% ready to fight

More than 20% of Poles intend to leave the country if Poland enters an armed conflict. A little more than 11% of respondents expressed their desire to join the army and participate in military operations.

This is written by The Warsaw with reference to a survey by SW Research, commissioned by Wprost.

Survey entitled "What would you do if a war broke out on the territory of Poland?" was held in the country in the last days of March this year.

It has the following results:

30% of Poles interviewed declared their willingness to stay in the country and provide assistance not related to participation in hostilities;

20.7% answered that they do not know what they would do in the event of a war;

20.2% of respondents declared their intention to leave the country;

17.7% of respondents are ready to stay in the country, but not take any part in the war;

11.3% of Poles expressed a desire to join the army and participate in hostilities.

It is noted that among those who declared their readiness to participate in hostilities, 19.9% were men and 3.8% were women.

At the same time, mostly young people expressed their desire to leave the country in the event of war: 29.1% under the age of 24, and 29.6% in the 25-34 age group.

The results of a SW Research survey commissioned by Wprost. Photo: screenshot

