In Poland, they teach how to prepare for war - how to pack "go bag" and find shelter

The Government Security Center of Poland has launched a special website with tips and instructions on how to prepare for emergency situations.

This is reported by The Warsaw.

On the site, the actions of the Poles in the event of the use of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials are indicated. Specialists advise how to pack a "go bag" and what must be in it in case of evacuation.

"The site offers handbooks, infographics, animations, educational games for children, as well as lecture scripts for teachers. The handbooks contain basic information about threats, their sources, and ways to avoid these threats," the message reads.

Poles are also told to think about ways of communicating with their families. The "Be Prepared" tab provides a sequence of basic actions in the event of an emergency. The website states that the "hotline" for citizens works 24/7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that citizens of European countries should get used to the idea of the pre-war era coming.

On March 24, the Armed Forces of Poland were forced to raise combat aircraft into the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country's territory.

On March 24, the Minister of Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, explained why the Polish military did not shoot down the russian missile.