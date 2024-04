Share:













Copied



Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted the acceleration of offensive operations by russian troops across the entire frontline in Ukraine, while simultaneously changing their approach to strategies to mitigate expected losses in military personnel and equipment.

According to the ISW report, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that Ukraine expects an increase in the activity of russian offensive operations in late spring or early summer.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, indicated that the main offensive actions of the russian troops may begin in late May or in June.

Analysts also emphasize that delays in the provision of Western military aid force the Ukrainian army to make difficult decisions regarding priorities in the field of defense and counteroffensive operations. Such significant delays in the provision of assistance may affect the planning of future operations and the fight against the threats of russian military potential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, April 8, the aggressor country of the russian federation used 24 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and an Kh-59 missile to attack Ukraine. More than half of the enemy's attack drones and aerial missile were destroyed by air defense forces and means.