AFU eliminated 820 occupiers and almost 300 pieces of equipment. General Staff tells about russia's army losse

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 820 soldiers of the russian occupation army during the past day. Almost 300 pieces of equipment were also destroyed or damaged.

This was announced this morning by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the information of the General Staff, the losses of the russian army in personnel over the past day increased by 820 killed and wounded.

At the same time, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupation army lost 447,500 people.

In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian military disabled 253 units of enemy equipment, namely:

tanks - 7,074 (+17);

armored combat vehicles - 13,551 (+54);

artillery systems - 11,316 (+54);

MLRS - 1,036 (+4);

air defense systems - 749;

planes - 347;

helicopters - 325;

operational-tactical level drones - 8,956 (+61);

cruise missiles - 2,064 (+4);

ships - 26;

submarines - 1;

automotive equipment - 15,071 (+79);

special equipment - 1,864 (+10).

Losses of the russian army as of April 7, 2024. Photo: AFU General Staff

