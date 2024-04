During April-May, 7,000 conscripts will be dismissed from AFU - General Staff

During April-May, 7,000 conscripts will be dismissed from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in accordance with the President's decree of March 7 "On the dismissal of conscript military servicemen into reserve" during April-May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine will dismiss conscript military servicemen into reserve.

"A total of about 7,000 people are subject to dismissal in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service," the General Staff reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal in April-May 2024 of conscript military personnel whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established terms.

In late February, Zelenskyy signed a law on the dismissal into reserve of conscripts who have completed their term of service.