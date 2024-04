In russia, they say that they found photos with Ukrainian stamp and flag of Ukraine in phone of Crocus attacke

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation stated that a collage of photographs of people in camouflage uniforms with the flag of Ukraine was allegedly found in the phones of the attackers of the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

This is reported by the Investigative Committee of the aggressor country.

The russians claim that in one of the phones of the attackers of the concert hall, they allegedly found a collage with photos of men in military uniform, on some - with the Ukrainian flag. Also in this collage there is an image from the stamp "russian warship, go…!". Because of this, the russian investigator concludes that there is a connection between the terrorists from the Crocus City Hall and "conducting a special military operation."

Photos of the entrance to the concert hall were also found in the phone of one of the attackers. The terrorist sent them to his "curator" on February 24, 2024, the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

The Investigative Committee added that the accused confirmed this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, it became known that Iran informed the aggressor state of russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its territory before the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow.

On March 27, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the russian special services knew about the preparation of a terrorist attack in the Moscow suburbs in mid-February.

The US government warned Moscow about a terrorist attack, which was being prepared in the Crocus City Hall two weeks before the terrorist attack itself. Contrary to the claims of the russian special services, this was not an abstract warning, but completely competitive information.