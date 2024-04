US warned about preparation of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. It wasn't abstract warning

The United States government warned moscow about the terrorist attack, which was being prepared precisely at the Crocus City Hall two weeks before the terrorist attack itself. Contrary to the statements of the russian special services, this was not an abstract warning, but quite competitive information.

It was reported by The Washington Post, citing American officials.

The publication draws attention to the fact that the forces of the russian special services are aimed more at eliminating dissent and opposition sentiments within russia than at confronting real terrorism.

American officials believe that russia reacted to a possible terrorist attack, but in a peculiar way. In a few days after moscow received information about a possible Islamic State attack, russian intelligence agencies announced the prevention of an ISIS attack on a synagogue in moscow.

Crocus employees were also warned about the attack. Islam Khalilov, 15, who was working in the concert hall’s coat check on the night of the attack, said they had been warned of a possible terrorist attack. It was not long after the possible threat was announced publicly on March 7.

It is possible that the russian security services, having not seen any attack in the days shortly after March 7, suggested that the U.S. information was incorrect and let their vigilance down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April it became known that Iran notified the aggressor state of russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its territory before the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the suburbs of moscow.

On March 27, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the russian special services in mid-February knew about the preparation of a terrorist attack in the suburbs of moscow.

On March 25, U.S. Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington had warned moscow of a possible terrorist attack back in early March.

On March 23, terrorists of the Islamic State international group (ISIS) announced their involvement in the terrorist attack in the russian Crocus City Hall.