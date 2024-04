Ratio of average pension to average wage now is 30%, strategic goal is to increase this figure to 60% - MP Tr

The ratio of the average pension to the average wage today is about 30%, the strategic goal is to increase this figure to 60%.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on social policy and the protection of veterans' rights Halyna Tretiakova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The replacement ratio (the ratio of the average pension payment to the average wage) today is about 30%. There is powerful work to ensure that this figure in the future is at least 40%. The strategic goal is 60%," she wrote.

Tretiakova noted that now almost 30% of the population of Ukraine has reached retirement age. About 9 million citizens pay a single social contribution, due to which pensions are paid in solidarity system to 10.5 million Ukrainian pensioners.

In order to increase the ratio of the average pension to the average salary, according to the MP, it is necessary to reform the single social contribution, introduce the practice of pension savings, work out the issue of maintaining the financial well-being of the family, for example, due to the return to households of taxes overpaid during the year, and also promote the employment of women.

Tretiakova said that she met with representatives of the International Labor Organization to discuss the model of development of the pension system in Ukraine.

The parties discussed the possibilities of calculations of the financial condition of compulsory state social insurance in Ukraine, the prospects for the introduction of the system of accumulative pension provision, as well as the calculation of the model of increasing the pension provision of Ukrainians in the future.

The participants of the working meeting also discussed structural changes in the labor market in the civil sector, in particular women's leadership in the labor sector, which is gaining momentum, including due to russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Tretiakova said that representatives of the International Labor Organization assured that by the next meeting in the committee they would model a number of proposals, in particular in the development of the pension system in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from April 1, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased from UAH 7,100 to UAH 8,000.

In March, pensions were indexed by 8%, on average pensions increased by UAH 322, the average pension in Ukraine increased to UAH 5,717.