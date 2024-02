Indexation of pensions will take place from March 1, pensions will be increased by almost 8% - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The indexation of pensions will take place from March 1. The relevant decision was made today at the Government meeting. This is already the third indexation during the full-scale war. Pensions will be increased by almost 8%. The average increase will be UAH 322, and the average pension will increase to UAH 5,717," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the indexation will affect more than 10 million Ukrainians: 9.5 million civilian pensioners, almost 600,000 pensioners of law enforcement agencies, almost 100,000 of those affected by Chornobyl disaster.

In addition, according to him, from April 1, there will be an automatic recalculation of pensions for 654,000 working pensioners, taking into account the updated insurance experience.

Also, in 2024, for the second time in a row, the lowest pensions will be indexed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Ministry of Social Policy forecast indexation of pensions by 13% in March.