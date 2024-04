Share:













Territorial recruitment and social support centers are beginning to summon men who were on the military register of conscripts and have reached the age of 25 to clarify their registration data, pass a medical examination, and complete the relevant military registration documents.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff notes that according to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which reduced the age of citizens on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25 years, citizens who have reached the age of 25 will be subject to removal from military registration of conscripts and taking into military registration as those liable for military service.

"With the entry into force of the above-mentioned Law of Ukraine, territorial recruitment centers will summon citizens who were on the military register of conscripts and reached the age of 25 to clarify their registration data, pass a medical examination and issue relevant military registration documents," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on reducing the age limit for citizens to be on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on May 30, 2023.

The law states that it enters into force on the day following its publication. The law was published on April 3, so it entered into force on April 4.