NPP power unit taken out for scheduled repairs - Ukrenergo

Share:













Copied



A power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) has been taken out for scheduled repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the sunny weather favors the operation of RES (renewable energy sources) power plants.

Electricity import from Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 6,776 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,362 MW in certain hours, is forecast for the most part in the morning and evening hours.

In the southern region, repair crews of Ukrenergo returned to operation the 330 kV overhead line damaged during shelling.

According to the report, at night the russians again attacked the energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa Region, part of the equipment was damaged, and consumers were not cut off.

As of the morning of Friday, April 5, due to hostilities and other reasons, 408 settlements remain without electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region) connected a power unit to the power grid after repair work.