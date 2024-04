Share:













On March 31, the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP, Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region) reconnected the power unit to the power grid after repair work.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Two weeks ahead of schedule, after the necessary repair work, the power unit of the Khmelnytskyi NPP was connected to the power grid. Today, due to the restrictions imposed by Ukrenergo, the power unit of Khmelnytskyi NPP supplies 300 MW/h to the Ukrainian power system. After the restrictions are lifted, the unit will be loaded additionally," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 14, the Khmelnytskyi NPP emergency shut down power unit 2.

Two power units (VVER-1000) with a total capacity of 2 GW (connected in 1987 and 2004) operate as part of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.