SSU employee Shylo released from custody after paying UAH 30 million for him

Share:













Copied



An employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and former adviser to the Office of the President, Artem Shylo, who is suspected of embezzling millions in the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia, was released from custody after paying UAH 30 million for him.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

A UAH 30 million bail was paid for him on April 4, that is, on the same day when a preventive measure was chosen for him in the form of detention with an alternative to bail.

After posting bail, he must comply with a number of obligations, including handing in foreign passports and wearing an electronic bracelet.

In addition, he is prohibited from communicating with the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, his deputy Oleh Tatarov, Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and a number of other persons regarding the circumstances of the case.

In case of breach of obligations, the posted bail can be charged to the budget income.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the ex-adviser of the President's Office and SSU employee Shylo with an alternative bail of UAH 30 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office detained Artem Shylo, a well-known employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and a former adviser to the President's Office, on suspicion of embezzling UAH 95 million during the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia. According to NABU sources, the money from Artem Shylo's schemes for the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia went to his wife Iryna's 365 STUDIO beauty salons.