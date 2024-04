Share:













U.S. President Joe Biden's aides are holding private talks to convince House Speaker Mike Johnson to vote on a USD 60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The White House is in contact with Johnson's office about helping Ukraine during the two-week congressional recess, according to information provided by administration officials who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity. They refrained from aggressively attacking the speaker to give him room to maneuver under pressure from radical Republicans.

Despite frustrations with the House's slow pace, administration officials are hopeful their strategy will help get Congressional attention on the aid package later this month.

It is noted that it is not yet clear what the final package will be, but the White House continues to try to convince Johnson of the need to provide assistance to Ukraine.

And while White House officials have said that amending the Senate-passed bill could delay aid, they have not ruled out the possibility that Johnson will have to find a way to get the aid package through the House, perhaps through a political win or securing Democratic votes upon adoption of the law.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that the U.S. Defense Ministry is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Mike Johnson, plans to submit a bill for further funding of aid to Ukraine after the Catholic Easter.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is scheduled to introduce a bill with more than USD 60 billion in aid to Ukraine on April 9, after U.S. lawmakers return from the Easter break.