President’s Office notes progress in dialogue with Hungary: out of 11 points proposed by Hungary, 5 agreed up

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, noted that five of the 11 points proposed by the Hungarian side have actually been agreed upon.

According to the message, there are agreed positions on issues of national communities, which have been worked out and pre-fixed by working groups, the work is ongoing and will be finalized as soon as possible.

Also, as the President’s Office notes, there is significant progress in expanding logistics and transport capabilities on the common border.

So, at the Luzhanka - Beregsurany checkpoint trucks will be allowed without weight restrictions already this month. In addition, a new crossing point “Velyka Palad - Nagyhodos” will be opened, this will help reduce queues at the border with Hungary.

"New prospects in the economic, infrastructural, social and other directions will enable both our countries to become stronger and wealthier. Joint working groups have been formed for each of these directions. And they have already developed a package of effective solutions," Yermak said.

In her turn, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna noted the importance of the reached agreements not only being agreed, but also recorded.

"It is important for us that the agreements reached are not only agreed upon, but also fixed. Today, a position will be provided in the form of concrete steps that the Ukrainian side sees in relation to each of the blocks of issues that concern bilateral relations in terms of the protection of the Hungarian national minority. We are ready as much as possible to promptly hold the next meeting," Stefanishyna emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod.

After his visit to Ukraine, Szijjarto spoke about the process of restoring trust between states.

After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget to help Ukraine at the European Council meeting on December 14, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated a meeting with Orban.