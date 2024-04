Share:













Copied



On Thursday, April 4, at 08:30 a.m., the "Neutron Source" nuclear installation lost its external power supply during the shelling of Kharkiv by the russian occupiers.

The press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information received from the operating organization, the National Scientific Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology", the nuclear subcritical installation "Neutron Source, based on a subcritical assembly controlled by a linear electron accelerator" (NSI "Neutron Source") today at 08:30 a.m. lost external power supply during the shelling of the city of Kharkiv by the Russian troops," the message says.

According to the report, the emergency power supply system worked normally, the emergency diesel generators were switched on.

The radiation situation at the site is within normal limits.

The "Neutron Source" is intended for conducting scientific and applied research in the field of nuclear physics, radiation materials science, biology, chemistry, as well as for the production of medical radioisotopes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, April 4, russian troops attacked Kharkiv, 4 people were killed, including three rescuers, and at least 10 people were injured.