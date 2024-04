Share:













Overnight into Thursday, April 4, the aggressor state, russia, carried out an attack with Shaheds on Kharkiv. Attacks on private and multi-apartment residential buildings in the city were recorded.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel.

At around 1:10 a.m., Syniehubov reported that the occupiers were striking Kharkiv with drones and urged people to stay in shelters.

Shaheds hit private and multi-apartment residential buildings in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, at least four strikes were recorded in the city; in one of the high-rise buildings, the upper floors were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. Damage to residential buildings in the private sector was also recorded.

"A fire started at the site of one of the landings. At another, slabs of a residential building collapsed. Currently, we know of three "arrivals" on residential buildings," Ihor Terekhov wrote.

During the repeated attack of the occupiers on Kharkiv, three rescuers were killed. The enemy struck another blow during the liquidation of the consequences.

As of 3:02 a.m., four casualties were recorded at the place of the repeat-hitting residential buildings in the densely populated district of Kharkiv. There are also five wounded.

At least ten people were injured as a result of the attack by the russian invaders on Kharkiv.

According to Syniehubov, one of the victims - a 49-year-old man - is in a serious condition; the other patients are in medium and light condition.

Also among the injured is a nurse of the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, who came to the call as a member of the brigade and was injured by a repeated blow.

"All the victims are receiving medical assistance," he emphasized.

He also published the consequences of several waves of russian drone strikes on Kharkiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Defense Intelligence denied the information that the russian troops would attack Kharkiv here and now" and called it a russian psychological disinformation campaign.