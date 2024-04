Share:













The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former adviser to the Office of the President and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) employee Artem Shylo with an alternative bail of UAH 30 million.

The court made such a decision on April 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 4, the Investigating Judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of paying UAH 30 million in bail to the former adviser of the Office of the President of Ukraine - the head of an organized group whose activities led to the seizure of UAH 94.8 million in the purchase of transformers under time of martial law.

The term of the preventive measure is until May 31, 2024 inclusively.

In case of bail, the person will be charged with the relevant procedural obligations.

We remind you that the actions of a person are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office detained Artem Shylo, a well-known employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and a former adviser to the President's office, on suspicion of embezzling UAH 95 million during the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to sources in the NABU, the money from Artem Shylo's schemes for the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia went to his wife Iryna's 365 STUDIO beauty salons.