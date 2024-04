Share:













Partisans captured the russian special-purpose boat "Grachonok" in the southern bay of Sevastopol.

This was reported by the partisans of the ATESH movement in their Telegram channel.

"We discovered the special-purpose boat of the project 21980 "Grachonok". This boat is designed to fight against sabotage and terrorist forces and means in the water areas of the base points," ATESH message says.

However, according to the partisans, if you look at how Ukrainian naval drones deftly bypass these boats, you can come to the conclusion that this type of boat was developed "for the purpose of money laundering."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the partisans recorded the "remains" of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of russia in Novorossiysk. Some cargo ships are used by the enemy for military purposes.

Also, Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement obtained documentation for a new device for monitoring russian ships.

In addition, partisans of the ATESH movement reported that the russian occupiers are preparing to repulse an attack by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.